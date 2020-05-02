Cwm LLC Has $796,000 Holdings in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,554 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in South State during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in South State during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in South State by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in South State during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in South State during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South State stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. South State Corp has a 12-month low of $48.28 and a 12-month high of $88.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.25.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.52). South State had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that South State Corp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSB. DA Davidson cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on South State from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

In other news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $177,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,840.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

