Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 22.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 3,377.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Black Hills by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

In other Black Hills news, Director Tony A. Jensen purchased 2,340 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $148,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $384,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,449,318.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKH opened at $59.73 on Friday. Black Hills Corp has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.76.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corp will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 60.62%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

