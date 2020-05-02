Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Cut by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 39.3% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 32.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 148.0% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

NYSE:LOW opened at $104.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.97. The stock has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.