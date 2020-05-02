Cwm LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 15,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $33.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

