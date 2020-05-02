Cwm LLC Purchases 848 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,334,000 after purchasing an additional 762,963 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,343,894,000 after purchasing an additional 113,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,926,876,000 after purchasing an additional 339,641 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,421,342,000 after acquiring an additional 227,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $155,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,490.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total value of $42,963.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 395,788 shares of company stock valued at $64,394,175. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $156.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.35, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.59 and a 200-day moving average of $163.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

