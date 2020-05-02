Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 1,716 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 429.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Cerner by 1,440.5% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $830,275.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,632,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 404,087 shares of company stock worth $32,030,631. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CERN opened at $66.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average is $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

CERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.52.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

