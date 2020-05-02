Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $271,008,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $122,327,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,023 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,916.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 816,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,293,000 after purchasing an additional 776,427 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $43,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $78.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.48. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $104.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

