Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $94,777.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 49,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $4,032,512.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,871 shares in the company, valued at $14,754,818.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 317,319 shares of company stock worth $23,620,892. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $82.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.46.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

