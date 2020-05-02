Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 539 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 34.1% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 18.2% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 28.0% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 423.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $81.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.73 and its 200 day moving average is $91.96.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.04%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.47.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

