Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $402,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $2,796,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $1,949,311,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $20,298,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $193.70 on Friday. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.16.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.89.

In other L3Harris news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

