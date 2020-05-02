Conning Inc. Lowers Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $10,113,711,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,256,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,724,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,011,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $857,696,000 after purchasing an additional 449,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $671,833,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,582,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.95. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 39.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $63,930.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,767.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $860,059.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,389 shares of company stock worth $1,974,345. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Boston Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.55.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

