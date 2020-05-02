Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.6% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,576.95.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,320.61 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,189.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,320.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 40.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

