Conning Inc. Lowers Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 99.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434,985 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 6.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,091,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Anthem by 9.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 171,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Anthem by 48.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $269.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $312.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.31.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Cfra raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.85.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

