Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,086 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 241,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Honeywell International by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.88.

NYSE:HON opened at $137.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

