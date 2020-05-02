Conning Inc. Sells 326 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,912,310,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after purchasing an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,885,000 after purchasing an additional 62,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,296,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,780,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,943,000 after purchasing an additional 230,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

NYSE CAT opened at $110.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.44. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

