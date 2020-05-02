Conning Inc. Sells 137 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day moving average is $90.68.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

