Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $43.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $43.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $44.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2021 earnings at $55.42 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,317.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,185.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,318.66. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $905.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after buying an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

