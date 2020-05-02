Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 103,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,620,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.20.

NYSE:HD opened at $218.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.77. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

