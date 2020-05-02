John Francis Cogan Sells 2,413 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $192,798.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,112.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Francis Cogan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

On Monday, April 20th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $200,279.00.

On Monday, April 13th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $183,146.70.

On Monday, April 6th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $191,881.76.

On Monday, March 30th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $181,819.55.

On Monday, March 23rd, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $181,626.51.

On Monday, March 16th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $162,298.38.

On Monday, March 9th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61.

GILD opened at $79.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.72. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after acquiring an additional 78,152 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $3,912,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on GILD shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.19.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.