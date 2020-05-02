DAGCO Inc. Buys 477 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

DAGCO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.3% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucas Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 17,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

VGT opened at $242.00 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.13 and a 200-day moving average of $236.17.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

