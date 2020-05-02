D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 632 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 31.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 73.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 44.2% in the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 4,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 100,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,208,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Argus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.80.

NYSE MCO opened at $241.84 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $287.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.98 and a 200-day moving average of $234.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a return on equity of 243.44% and a net margin of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $9,532,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,577,029.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $844,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,951 shares of company stock valued at $12,887,768. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

