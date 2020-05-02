D.B. Root & Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,759,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 701,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,151,000 after purchasing an additional 56,555 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 90,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 41,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 448.6% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 37,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 30,455 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $31.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $45.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.