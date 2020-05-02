iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $183.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.82. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

