Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,844 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $89.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average is $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $1.18. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.90.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

