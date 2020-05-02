Citizens National Bank Trust Department Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,035 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Intel by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 216,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,941,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 45,987 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in Intel by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 76,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Insiders have sold 115,622 shares of company stock worth $6,837,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.21. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

DAGCO Inc. Buys 477 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF
DAGCO Inc. Buys 477 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF
D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 632 Shares of Moody’s Co.
D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 632 Shares of Moody’s Co.
D.B. Root & Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF
D.B. Root & Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co.
Citizens National Bank Trust Department Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Intel Co.
Citizens National Bank Trust Department Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Intel Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report