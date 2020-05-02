Citizens National Bank Trust Department Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,035 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Intel by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 216,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,941,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 45,987 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in Intel by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 76,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Insiders have sold 115,622 shares of company stock worth $6,837,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.21. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.