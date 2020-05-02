Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $20.38 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 258,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.0% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $89.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.98. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $6,067,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,645 shares in the company, valued at $12,445,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,721 shares of company stock worth $8,224,659 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

