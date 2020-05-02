Capital Square LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. NS Partners Ltd raised its position in Bank of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp raised its position in Bank of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $1,608,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.68.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $23.08 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $209.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

