Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $535,000 Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8,055.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

Shares of DIS opened at $105.50 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.67 and its 200 day moving average is $129.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

