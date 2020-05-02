Brinker Capital Inc. Has $11.30 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

MRK opened at $77.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

