Capital Square LLC Acquires Shares of 794 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 794 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $301.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $233.05 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

