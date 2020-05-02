Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Boosted by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,541,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,408 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 4.8% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.41% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $234,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $19,416,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,948,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,291,000 after buying an additional 1,420,929 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,696,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,878,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,188,000 after purchasing an additional 789,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 35,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $2,686,751.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,429,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,107 shares of company stock valued at $18,153,168. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CL opened at $68.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.64.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

