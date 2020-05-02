Advisory Alpha LLC Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,371.02. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,107 shares of company stock valued at $18,153,168 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.64.

Shares of CL stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average is $69.52. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

