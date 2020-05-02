Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $235.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.