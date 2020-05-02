FY2020 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research note issued on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the software giant will earn $5.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.65. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

Shares of MSFT opened at $174.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,327.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the period. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 164,335 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,847,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 213,471 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,679,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.3% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

