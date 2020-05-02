CX Institutional Sells 91 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,272,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 90,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.93.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $159.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.78 and its 200-day moving average is $169.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

