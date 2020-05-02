Cwm LLC Increases Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WP Carey by 4.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in WP Carey by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 170,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WP Carey by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in WP Carey by 81.4% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in WP Carey by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 483,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the period. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. WP Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flanagan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,717 shares in the company, valued at $388,161.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,368.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.16. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.20%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

