Cwm LLC Sells 1,443 Shares of Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 3.70% of Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF has a twelve month low of $41.99 and a twelve month high of $63.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.40.

