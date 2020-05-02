Cwm LLC Has $968,000 Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,029,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $1,855,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 755,600 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $31,689,864.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of HE opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average of $45.01. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $725.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.90 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.65%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

