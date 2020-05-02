Cwm LLC Has $786,000 Stock Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAFM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $135.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.94. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.13 and a 1 year high of $179.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.43.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

