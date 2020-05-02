Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.36.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSX stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.40). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.