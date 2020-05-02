AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $4,635,311,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,949,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,272,000 after buying an additional 6,319,420 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,078,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,505,000 after buying an additional 4,923,126 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,000,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,198,000 after buying an additional 1,071,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 486.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 859,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,855,000 after buying an additional 712,900 shares in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. FIG Partners initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

NYSE:AZN opened at $51.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.50. AstraZeneca plc has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 5.94%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.