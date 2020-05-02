Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Cut by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.60.

SYK opened at $180.62 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.91. The company has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.