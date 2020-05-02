Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.70 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 53,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 146,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 22,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 354.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $49.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.21.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEG. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

