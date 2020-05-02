Conning Inc. Trims Stock Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equinix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,674,000 after purchasing an additional 144,231 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Equinix by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.21.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $670.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $630.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $594.15. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $461.94 and a 12-month high of $715.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.54, for a total transaction of $1,939,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,364.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.11, for a total transaction of $545,896.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,428.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,383 shares of company stock valued at $10,398,483. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.