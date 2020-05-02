Conning Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 198.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,012 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in ABB by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in ABB by 545.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ABB during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

ABB has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.66.

Shares of ABB opened at $18.39 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. ABB had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

