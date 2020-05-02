Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,947,000 after acquiring an additional 921,736 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 114,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 347,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 76,766 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 56,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.46.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEM. Barclays cut shares of Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,413.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $150,377.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,291.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,938. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

