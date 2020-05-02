Conning Inc. Sells 361 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,319 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,960,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,639,436,000 after buying an additional 983,771 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,629,964 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,168,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798,866 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,899,617 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $677,862,000 after purchasing an additional 257,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,695,740 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $533,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $373,127,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.49.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

