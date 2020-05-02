Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Decreased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $287,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE stock opened at $138.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.03 and a 200-day moving average of $161.84. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.93.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.