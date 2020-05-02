Conning Inc. Has $672,000 Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $915,811,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,464,000 after buying an additional 1,566,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,937,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,015,000 after buying an additional 336,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,067,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $222.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $257.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.65 and its 200 day moving average is $226.15.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

