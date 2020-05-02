Conning Inc. Boosts Stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG)

Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,065 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,259,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 55,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,546,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 58,013 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EXG opened at $6.80 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

